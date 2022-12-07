SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder and multiple drug crimes in the death of a 22-year-old man on Sunday in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the man unresponsive after responding to Church Street to investigate a possible overdose, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dashaun Cornelius of Laurell Hill was arrested on Tuesday after authorities searched a home in the 9400 block of Pate Street and found multiple drug violations, the sheriff’s office said.

Cornelius is facing charges of second-degree murder by distribution of drugs; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver controlled substances; felony possession of a controlled substance; maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond on the second-degree murder charge; he also was given a $500,000 bond on the drug charges.

