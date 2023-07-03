SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Fayetteville, North Carolina, man died Sunday while being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marquis Laquan Powell, 28, was taken to the hospital in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, which did not release any details about where or when he was shot. Deputies also said witnesses have not cooperated in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Daigle at 910-266-4332, extension 2, or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146. Tips can also be submitted at www.scotlandcountycs.com.