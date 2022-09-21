SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing drug charges in Scotland County after a search on Monday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Pipkin, of Turnpike Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Scotland County Narcotics Unit searched a home Monday on Turnpike Road relating to the sale of narcotics, according to deputies. Investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, scales and baggies.

Pipkin was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

Charges are also pending against Queen Chapman for maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.