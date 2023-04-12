SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man remained in the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon following a shooting Tuesday night in Scotland County, authorities said.

The man was shot multiple times and flown to a hospital after the shooting on Sanders Road, according to Capt. Randy Dover of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He was alert at the scene and said to be “very uncooperative” with authorities.

No additional information was immediately available.

Dover said the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

