LAUREL HILL, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested on Monday by Scotland County deputies during a traffic stop.

Darin Lashay Britt of Laurel Hill was given a $250,000 bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center after deputies seized 99 Ecstasy pills; marijuana; a 9 mm handgun with the serial number removed; about $70,000; and a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

According to deputies, Britt is charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver; maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance; altering serial numbers on a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of marijuana, less than 1/2 ounce; resisting a public officer; driving with a revoked license; and having an expired registration.