SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man wanted for violating federal probation led Scotland County sheriff’s deputies on a 6-mile-long chase at speeds of more than 100 mph before he was arrested, deputies said.

Tommie Brinda McLaurin was being held without bond Thursday in the Scotland County Detention Center on the probation-violation charge. He also was given a $1 million bond after being charged with felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle; maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance; traffick in fentanyl and methamphetamine; possession with intent to sell and/or deliver suboxone; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, which was working with the U.S. marshals, deputies went to McLaurin’s residence to try to find him and as they arrived, McLaurin pulled into the driveway. He immediately backed out of the driveway and drove off, leading deputies on a 6-mile-long pursuit at speeds of more than 100 mph. He was arrested after stopping at a residence in Hamlet, North Carolina.

During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said McLaurin threw a container out of his vehicle that contained 117 grams of meth, 96 grams of fentanyl and 32 dosage units of suboxone.

McLaurin previously was charged with drug crimes after deputies found fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and meth while searching a residence in June. The search led to two arrests, but McLaurin was not at the residence and was not arrested until August.

