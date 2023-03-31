SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Scotland County man on probation for arson is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly starting a fire Thursday that burned two structures, authorities said.

Tristen Oryon Smith of Laurel Hill was charged with two counts of second-degree arson after the fire in the Ozzell Road area of Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He is in the county detention center.

No additional information was immediately available.