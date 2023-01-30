GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the back Sunday in Scotland County, according to deputies.
The man was flown to a hospital after being shot in the lower back on Main Street in Gibson, deputies said. No information about his condition was immediately available.
No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office said detectives are following up on several leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.