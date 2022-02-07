Man wanted after kicking down door, shooting 1 in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he reportedly kicked down a woman’s door, assaulted her and then shot a man who tried to help the woman.

Rusty Devon Strickland, 38, is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, assault by strangulation and two counts of assault in the presence of a minor.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday Strickland went to the house of a woman he knew, kicked her door open and then assaulted her, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. A man checked in when he heard screaming, and saw Strickland assaulting the woman.

The man yelled at Strickland to stop, and Strickland pulled out a gun, ran towards the man and started shooting at him, according to authorities. The man was shot in the right lower leg.

Strickland left the scene and remains at large, according to authorities. He has a home in Maxton, but deputies believe he may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office recommends calling 911 if Strickland is spotted.