Man wanted out of Scotland County for shooting man intervening in assault taken into custody

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted out of Scotland County who allegedly shot a man who intervened in an assault was taken into custody Monday, according to officials.

Rusty Devon Strickland, 38, was allegedly attacking a woman last week when Jamie Locklear intervened and was shot by Strickland, according to officials.

Jamie Locklear went into a nearby home to do some work and noticed the woman’s door was kicked in, including the deadbolt, his wife Karen Locklear said.

“[Strickland] was trying to hurt the girl,” Karen Locklear said. “He was trying to strangle her, hands around her neck, and was threatening her, telling her he was gonna kill her and the kids. Then, he turned around and seen Jamie and shot Jamie.”

No other information about his arrest was immediately available.

