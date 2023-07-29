SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A man was arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle on Skyway Church Road near Maxton, deputies said.
James Allen Scott of Maxton was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, injury to personal property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The incident happened Friday and deputies said when they arrived they spotted Scott in a Gold car and he attempted to flee from deputies.
According to deputies, Scott ran into a ditch on the property and was arrested.
Scott was placed under a $40,000 secured bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.
