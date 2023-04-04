SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an alleged armed robbery in February, deputies said in a news release.
Deputies arrested Shawn Strickland, 45, of Maxton and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release.
The incident happened Feb. 5 at County Line Grocery on Highway 71 near Maxton, deputies said. Strickland was identified as a suspect in the case and had been on the run since then.
Scotland County detectives as well as the US Marshals and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Strickland Tuesday after a brief chase, according to the release.
Strickland had been considered “armed and dangerous” according to a prior news release.
Strickland was booked in the Scotland County Detention Center on a $65,000 secured bond, deputies said.
