SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — News13 spoke with Scotland County’s first female county manager, April Snead.

Snead has worked for the county for more than 20 years.

Hard work and character are the two things Snead said that led her from a child protective service investigator to county manager.

Snead is the sixth county manager. Scotland County is more than 120 years old, and all five managers before her were men.

Snead is a native of Scotland County and has worked in the county since 2002. She first started as a CPS investigator and in 2014 was promoted to director of social services.

“I do know Scotland County. I do love Scotland County,” she said. “I’ve chosen to stay here, I’ve chosen to raise my family here and I just want to keep giving back to Scotland County because they’ve certainly given a lot to me.”

Snead said being the first female county manager was not something she’d realized before her appointment.

When asked what she’d say to young women who have dreams of breaking their own glass ceiling, she said:

“I think sometimes we think the opportunities won’t come, but they will,” Snead said. “Sometimes you have to keep working and you have to wait. And opportunities will present themselves. And if you’ve got your experience, and you’ve got your knowledge, and you’ve got your good name, then you’ll go a long way.”

Snead said you can hear some of the county’s upcoming projects Monday night at the county commissioner regular meeting in Laurinburg.