SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — New Scotland County Superintendent, Dr. Adell Baldwin, was sworn in on Wednesday night.

The county parted ways with its previous superintendent, Takeda LeGrand, back in February.

Baldwin’s career in public education has lasted for more than 25 years in North and South Carolina, according to the district. Most recently, he served as a principal in the Marion County School District.

Prior to that, he served as the chief operations officer for the Center for Responsive Schools in Massachusetts, the chief operations officer for Scotland County Schools, a CTE director, principal, assistant principal and dropout prevention counselor for Hoke County Schools, as well as a principal for Bladen County Schools.

Baldwin began his career as a teacher in Raeford, North Carolina.

At his swearing-in, he spoke about the importance of children believing in themselves despite their circumstances.

“The ability to dream, the ability to believe that they’re not defined by their situation or their surroundings, that if they can dream and work hard, they can accomplish and achieve anything they want to achieve in life,” Baldwin said.