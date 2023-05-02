GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd has been a remarkable story since a boating accident last summer resulted in the loss of part of his right leg.

Byrd, a standout athlete in Scotland County before going to East Carolina, was recently named the Pirate Pride award winner at the 2023 Goldspys. It’s an event like ESPN’s ESPYs that highlights the success and hard work of ECU student-athletes. The event was held on April 24 on the campus.

Part of the presentation of the award to Byrd was a 15-minute video that ECU Athletics put together about him and all he’s been through. In the video, some of Byrd’s friends and ECU roommates along with his parents talk about the boating accident that happened in Bath last July, the eventual surgery to remove part of his right leg, getting his prosthetic and much more.

