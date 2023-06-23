GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — The town of Gibson celebrated the retirement of its longtime fire chief with a hot dog luncheon on Friday.

Thomas McKay recently retired after 20 years as chief of the Gibson Southwest Fire Department. He served a total of 45 years with the department.

First responders from across the region came to the Gibson train depot for the luncheon. Firefighters from Marlboro County, Laurinburg and Hamlet were among those at the luncheon.

McKay received plaques from Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen and John Thomas Locklear, the new interim chief of the Gibson Southwest Fire Department. Locklear said McKay had a big influence on the department.

“It feels good to be able to honor him with all the years of experiences he’s gave us, Locklear said. “Training and knowledge. From when I first came on as a junior all the way until now.”