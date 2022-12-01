SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old Rowland man has been charged with child sex abuse in Scotland County, deputies said.
Ryan Austin Caulder faces charges of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates