SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old Rowland man has been charged with child sex abuse in Scotland County, deputies said.

Ryan Austin Caulder faces charges of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Scotland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

No additional information was immediately available.

