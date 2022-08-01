SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies.

The county ranked ninth on the list.

The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly dominated by Mississippi, Texas and Florida. Allendale County in South Carolina ranked sixth.

The map breaks down vulnerabilities into four categories — socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.

The housing category is compiled from data points including how many multi-unit structures and mobile homes are in an area, along with crowding, the number of people who don’t have a vehicle and how many people live in group quarters.

The map is one of multiple tools launched Friday as part of the Biden administration’s rollout of heat.gov.

More people die from heat than natural disasters, according to an announcement, which estimates that there are more than 700 heat-related deaths each year.

People who are a racial minority, those with a disability, and those who live in “urban core” or very rural neighborhoods are more at risk of death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The map shows results by decade, up to 2090. In 2070, Scotland County is predicted to drop to 10th on the list in the housing and transportation category, before vanishing from the top 10. That year, the map predicts that there will be 90 days with temperatures exceeding 95 degrees in the county. There were 34 in 2020.

Overall, counties in Texas led the 2020 rankings, taking up the top four spots nationwide.

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will exceed 90 degrees in Scotland County on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Here are the top 10 counties ranked as most vulnerable for heat in the housing and transportation category.

Claiborne County, Mississippi Issaquena County, Mississippi Nacogdoches County, Texas Falls County, Texas Jackson County, South Dakota Allendale County, South Carolina Lafayette County, Florida Madison County, Florida Scotland County, North Carolina Jefferson County, Mississippi

Here are the top 10 counties ranked as most vulnerable for heat overall: