SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men who were wounded and then arrested after a shootout at a store in Scotland County on Friday have been identified by authorities.

Bryton Mathyia Locklear, 27, and Bryan Anthony Chavis, 36, both of Maxton, North Carolina, were both treated at a local hospital and then arrested on Saturday, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened inside the County Line Store on Highway 71 near Maxton, the sheriff’s office said. Locklear was taken to the hospital by ambulance; Chavis went to the hospital on his own.

No details about the shooting were immediately available.

Locklear was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon inside occupied property, going armed to the terror of people, injury to real property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $1 million bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

Authorities charged Chavis with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon inside occupied property and going armed to the terror of the people. He was given a $30,000 bond and taken to the detention center.