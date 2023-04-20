SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities evacuated the Scotland County courthouse Thursday morning after someone called in and said a bomb was in the building, authorities said.

The call came in at about 9:20 a.m., according to Capt. Randy Dover of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, who said the building is currently closed. A bomb squad from the Fayetteville, North Carolina, area has been called in to clear the building.

Dover said people should avoid coming to the courthouse until after the situation is resolved.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.