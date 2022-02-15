Scotland County deputies arrest man linked to fire at church near Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County authorities have arrested a man they say is a “person of interest” in Friday morning’s fire that burned a church near Laurinburg.

Deputies arrested Zackery Lee Reaves, 32, on Friday on charges unrelated to the fire but didn’t say what those charges were. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and taken to the Scotland County jail.

Investigators said the fire that caused significant damage at the Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church was intentionally set and that Reaves was identified as a “person of interest” early in their investigation.

Crews were called to the fire at the church about 1:10 a.m. It was brought under control about an hour later, authorities said. Between 30 and 40 firefighters from several departments helped fight the blaze.

Reaves faces charges of burning a church or religious building; breaking and/or entering a place of worship; and larceny after breaking and/or entering, the sheriff’s office said.

He has a criminal history that includes a second-degree burglary conviction in Horry County. He was sentenced in 2013 to eight years in prison. In January 2016, he escaped the state Department of Corrections’ Catawba Pre-Release Center in Rock Hill.

The church fire remains under investigation by sheriff’s deputies.