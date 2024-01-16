SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting in the Laurinburg area on Tuesday evening.
It happened in the area of 9th Street, Capt. Randy Dover said.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.