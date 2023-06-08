SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies are looking for a man wanted for rape, according to a news release.
Deputies are looking for Triston Lee Hunt, 21, on a second-degree forcible rape charge.
Hunt may be in the Pembroke, North Carolina, area, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-266-4332.
