SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release.
Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office.
- James Young II, of Gibson
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Gina Chavis, of Gibson
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Felony conspiracy
- Raven Brown, of Gibson
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Sch. II controlled substance
- Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
David Rohde, of Cheraw, South Carolina, was also arrested and charged with two counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies conducted the search warrant Monday at a home on Frances Road in the Gibson area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Young received a $50,000 secured bond, Chavis received a $30,000 secured bond, Brown received a $30,000 secured bond and Rohde received an unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details about the case were immediately available.