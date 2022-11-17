SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release.

Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance Possession of a weapon of mass destruction Possession of a stolen firearm Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gina Chavis, of Gibson Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance Felony conspiracy

Raven Brown, of Gibson Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Sch. II controlled substance Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance Felony conspiracy Possession of drug paraphernalia



David Rohde, of Cheraw, South Carolina, was also arrested and charged with two counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies conducted the search warrant Monday at a home on Frances Road in the Gibson area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Young received a $50,000 secured bond, Chavis received a $30,000 secured bond, Brown received a $30,000 secured bond and Rohde received an unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details about the case were immediately available.