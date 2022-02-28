SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies are hoping a series of newly released surveillance videos will lead them to three men involved in a robbery and homicide at a local casino.

According to the sheriff’s office, three men robbed the business at the intersection of Airbase and Riverton roads about 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, shooting and killing a clerk in the process. Deputies arriving at the scene found the clerk unresponsive on the floor.

Deputies said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. They may have gotten away in a dark gray or black pickup.

The sheriff’s office posted the videos and additional photos Monday on the department’s Facebook page. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-266-4332, extension 5, or the crime tip line.