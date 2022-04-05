SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies are searching for five ATVs that were stolen over the weekend from the 2022 Mudbash at Outback ATV Park.

The following ATVs were stolen from Outback ATV Park between Saturday and Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office:

2012 Honda Foreman 50 (Red)

2016 Artic Alterra 100 (Red)

2020 Polaris Sportsman (Red)

2010 Honda Rancher (Red)

2021 Honda TRX 420 (Green)

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332 Ext. 1 or Detective Rowdy at 910-266-4332 Ext. 6. Tips can also be left anonymously to the Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146. Crimestoppers offers a reward for tips that lead to an arrest.