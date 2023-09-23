SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Schools remember a Scotland County High School teacher assistant who died in a two-vehicle crash near Bennettsville Tuesday afternoon.

Scotland County Schools said Ricky Cotton,50, was a teacher assistant at Scotland High School for two years. Prior to that, Cotton worked at Shaw Academy in Laurinburg for many years.

The district said Cotton touched the lives of many students, staff, and families and he will be greatly missed by all. The district also asked the public to join them in offering sincere condolences to his family and friends in their time of need.

The viewing of Cotton’s body will be held Saturday at McPhatter Funeral Home on 9701 Malloy Ave in Laurel Hill, North Carolina. The viewing will start at 1:00 p.m. and will end at 5:00 p.m.

Cotton’s funeral will be Sunday at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. The church is located on Highway 401 North.

Interment following the funeral service will be held at Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery in Martson North Carolina.