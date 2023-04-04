SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County inmate died Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell, the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction said Tuesday in a news release.

Edward D. Gregory, 36, was found unresponsive at the Scotland Correctional Institution at about 4:40 a.m., according to the agency, which said his death appears to have been a suicide. The facility’s first responders attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.

“Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances,” the agency said. “The Department of Adult Correction is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.”

Gregory was convicted of being a habitual felon and had larceny and assault-with-a-deadly- weapon charges in Haywood County from Jan. 14, 2022.