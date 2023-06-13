SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Laurel Hill man was arrested Monday after authorities found illegal weapons and narcotics while searching his home.
Kevin Ray Frier, 23, is charged with federal weapon and drug crimes, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Frier was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center and held on a warrant served by the U.S.Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
Frier’s arrest follows a yearlong investigation by the ATF, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Laurinburg police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
