SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district.
“There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement.
The district didn’t provide any additional details about the altercation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
News13 reached out to the district to ask more questions and were told more details would be released as soon as they’re available.