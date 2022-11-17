SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district.

“There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement.

The district didn’t provide any additional details about the altercation.

News13 reached out to the district to ask more questions and were told more details would be released as soon as they’re available.