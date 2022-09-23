SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Timonte Purvis was arrested on drug charges after he was pulled over by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office. During the stop, police were notified Purvis was wanted for murder out of Scotland County.

Purvis was wanted in connection with the July 9 shooting death of Calib Jalek Miles, 22, of Laurel Hill, on Old Wire Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Purvis was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center on Friday.