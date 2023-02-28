SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Schools will begin searching for a new superintendent after board members voted unanimously Monday night to terminate the contract of Dr. Takeda LeGrand, effective immediately.

“After careful deliberation, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the students and staff of Scotland County Schools that the District move in the direction of new leadership in the Superintendent’s Office,” Board Chair Rick Singletary said in a statement.

The eight-member board also assigned Barbara Adams, the district’s director of federal programs, to lead the district until an interim superintendent is chosen, Singletary said. That person will guide the district during its search for a full-time superintendent.

“The Board thanks Dr. LeGrand for her service over the last two years, and wishes her the best in her future endeavors,” Singletary said.

No additional information was immediately available.