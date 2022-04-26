SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Schools employee is “no longer employed” by the district after an issue regarding “student safety,” according to the district.

The district didn’t provide any details about what the incident was, citing personnel matters. News13 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

“Mr. Britton Goodwin is no longer employed by the Scotland County Schools,” the district said in a statement. “While we cannot share specific personnel information, student safety is our top priority and SCS quickly and thoroughly investigates and responds to concerns that relate to student safety, and involves law enforcement when necessary. Any specific inquiries about this matter should be directed to law enforcement.”

Goodwin is licensed to teach Music K-12, according to information from the Public Schools of North Carolina. His license is listed as “current” as of Tuesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

