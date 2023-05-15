SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Schools is mourning the deaths of two students over the weekend, according to the district.

Scotland County Schools issued the following statement Monday morning:

“It is with great sadness that Scotland County Schools mourns the loss of two students over the weekend. To help our students and staff process this tragic situation, counselors and mental health providers will be available at Scotland High School this morning.”

The district said the students died in an “accident” but did not provide any additional details.

News13 has reached out to law-enforcement authorities for more information but has not heard back.

