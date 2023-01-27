SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County citizens are receiving phone calls asking for payment in regards to law enforcement business, Sheriff Ralph Kersey said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

People are receiving calls threatening payment to keep from being arrested, according to the post. Kersey says the sheriff’s office does not conduct any business over the phone regarding payments of any kind.

Kersey warns citizens to be vigilant when receiving these calls.