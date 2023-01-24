SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Carolina man Monday after responding to a break-in at North Carolina Organic Recycling Company near Airport Road, according to a news release.

Deputies located a vehicle at the scene and entered the building where the suspect attempted to flee, according to the release.

The SCSO charged Hakeem Levon Blue, 32, of Maxton, with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of resisting a public officer, according to the release.

The SCSO had already investigated two previous break-ins at the company, and Blue was charged in connection with both incidents. Blue stole two pallets of Red Bulls and another two pallets in the previous incidents.

Blue was booked in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $27,000 secured bond, according to the release. His next court date is Thursday.

The SCSO said more arrests are pending in this case, and that no other information was available at this time.