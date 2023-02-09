SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “armed and dangerous” man for his role in an alleged armed robbery on Sunday, authorities said in a news release.

Authorities are searching for Shawn Strickland, 45, of Robeson County.

Deputies responded to County Line Grocery off Highway 71 for a report of an armed robbery, according to the release. Strickland had already left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with knowledge of Strickland’s whereabouts are being asked to call 911 or the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.