SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Laurinburg woman who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.
Officers are looking for Brianna Lee Roller, 29, of Laurinburg, according to a news release. She was last seen walking on Crestline Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Detective Morton at 910-266-4332.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.