SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Laurinburg woman who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.

Officers are looking for Brianna Lee Roller, 29, of Laurinburg, according to a news release. She was last seen walking on Crestline Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Detective Morton at 910-266-4332.