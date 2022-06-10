SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is urging drug dealers to report their competition.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of a form on Facebook that states the sheriff’s office offers “a free service to help you eliminate your drug competition.”

“Report your competition to us and allow us to help ease your burden,” the form reads.

The form contains spots to fill in the name, location, contact information and hours of operation.

Anyone who would like to report crime information can contact the sheriff’s office at 910-277-4258.