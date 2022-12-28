SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers impersonating its deputies and asking for money.

Victims from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Florida have called the sheriff’s office to report receiving a phone call from the sheriff’s office phone number stating that they were under investigation, according to a news release.

The caller states the victim wouldn’t be prosecuted if they sent a certain amount of money, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who receives a call like this to write down the name of the person being used and the department that is given, hang up, and call the agency mentioned to report it.

The sheriff’s office reminded residents that a deputy will never call and ask for money.