SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a 2-year-old child’s death that occurred in December 2020, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Monica Worth, 21, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive child on Dec. 26, 2020, at Scotland Memorial Hospital. The child was pronounced dead after deputies arrived, the release reads.

Worth was placed in the Scotland County Jail without bond.

