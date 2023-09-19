SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Dragon Park in Scotland County is on day two of reconstruction on Tuesday.

Some volunteers who were there on Tuesday were there when the community originally built it more than 20 years ago.

Dragon Park was built in the 1990s, but it was demolished two weeks ago. Scotland County’s director of Parks and Recreation, Bryan Graham, said the park was built with wood that posed safety issues and wasn’t accessible to everyone.

Volunteers used recycled plastic materials to rebuild the park on Tuesday. It will look similar to the original park, but renderings show new amenities, such as a tree house.

Graham said the project needs at least 150 people per day to meet their six-day completion goal. He said only 75 people showed up on Tuesday.

He said a project like this needs the help of the community.

“It’s so valuable because it takes a village to raise a child and obviously, we’re working on a playground right now,” Graham said. “So, so many hands come together. The cool component about this build is that it’s ADA accessible. You know, a lot of ramps for those who might have disabilities to play on the same structures.”

The project should be finished by Saturday.