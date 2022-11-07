SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland High School teacher was charged with indecent liberties with a child, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

David Roy Quick, 55, was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery, according to an arrest report obtained by News13.

Quick was arrested Oct. 30 on an outstanding order of arrest on a True Bill of Indictment, according to the arrest report.

News13 reached out to the Scotland County School District for more information and is waiting to hear back. The district’s website shows Quick as a “Public Safety 1” teacher.

No other details were immediately available.

