SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search and rescue for a missing Scotland County woman will become a search and recovery operation Tuesday morning, officials said Monday.

Brenda Douglas Covington, 71, was last seen at the intersection of Harry Malloy and Highland roads in Laurinburg, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Covington has dementia or Alzheimer’s. She is 5-foot-6, weighs 150 pounds and has gray or black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Covington was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hat, glasses and blue sneakers.

“Search operations will continue [Monday] in a five-mile area extending from the intersection of Harry Malloy and Highland roads,” the sheriff’s office said. “Residents may see search personnel in and around their property.”

Residents in the area are urged to check surveillance footage on Thursday from 4 p.m. until dark, officials said.

Officials are expected to have another news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.