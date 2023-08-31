SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search for a missing man in Scotland County has ended, according to Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Dover said the search was conducted off Butler Road near Laurinburg for Shelton Bennett who has been missing since last Wednesday.

K9s and drones were used in the search, but nothing was found.

Courtesy: Scotland County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple searches have been conducted since he first went missing. Dover said today was a follow up because the department received a crime stopper tip concerning Bennett’s whereabouts.

Bennet’s family reported him missing last Friday and hadn’t seen him days before then. Bennet’s car, a dodge blue Challenger was found Friday on Butler Road where the search was conducted today, according to Dover.

Dover said he does suspect criminal involvement and he encourages the public to contact law enforcement if they have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Count on News13 for updates.