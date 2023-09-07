SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A search for a missing man in Scotland County continued Thursday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Dover confirmed that crews are looking for Shelton Bennett in the area of Old Wire Road at Rockingham Road. The search started at about 6:30 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by about 11 a.m.

Several searches have been conducted for Bennett, with the most recent one on Aug. 31. K-9s and drones were used in the search, but nothing was found. Dover said the search was prompted by a Crime Stopper tip.

Bennet’s family reported him missing but had seen him for days before then. Bennet’s car, a blue Dodge Challenger was found on Butler Road, according to Dover.

Dover said he suspects criminal involvement and said anyone who might have information should contact law enforcement.

Count on News13 for updates.