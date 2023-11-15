SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that the search for a missing woman out of Scotland County is still active.

Brenda Douglas Covington, 71, was last seen at the intersection of Produce Market Road and McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg on February 2023, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Covington has dementia or Alzheimer’s. She is 5-foot-6, weighs 150 pounds and has gray or black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said he is putting word back out that Brenda Covington’s case is still active but has gone cold due to a lack of tips and leads.

“We’re still looking for her,” Dover said. “We just want to remind people and put it back into their minds that we are looking for her. We don’t want people to forget and we would love to bring her home for the holidays. At one point, we had a big search effort going and nothing has come from it, it has gone cold. I still have hope that she is somewhere safe, we just don’t know where.”

Dover said his mother lived near Covington.

“My mother lives Laurinburg,” Dover said. “ I would go to lunch with my mother and I would see her walking everyday. When you see someone everyday and then you don’t see them anymore it’s disheartening. We also put so much work and effort into it and we can’t find anything. She used to walk by my mother’s house everyday on her regular route and now she has not.”

Dover shared what he believes has happened to Covington.

“I believe someone has picked her up and she doesn’t know where she is,” he said. “She had possible early Alzheimer’s and I believe someone picked her up and she doesn’t know where she is, it’s just a theory. If someone knows something no matter how small, call because it could be something and we will work on it. “