SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 70-year-old in Scotland County.

Brenda Douglas Covington was last seen in the Highland Road area of Laurinburg, according to officials.

Covington has dementia or Alzheimer’s. She’s 5’6″ and 150 pounds with gray or black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Covington was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hat, glasses and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.