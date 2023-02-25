SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing 70-year-old in Scotland County.
Brenda Douglas Covington was last seen in the Highland Road area of Laurinburg, according to officials.
Covington has dementia or Alzheimer’s. She’s 5’6″ and 150 pounds with gray or black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.
Covington was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hat, glasses and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.