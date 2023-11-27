SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 85-year-old man who has early signs of cognitive impairment.

Robert Alonzo Williams was last seen Sunday at about 10 p.m. leaving in his 2004 white F-150, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle has a license plate of JBT-1458.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911.