SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County Emergency Communications is launching a software that enables its 911 dispatch center to livestream, receive multimedia and receive location from mobile callers in real-time.

The addition to its technology suite will “significantly improve our ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community,” according to a news release.

“We decided to launch Prepared Live because I believe that in the digital age, every second counts in an emergency. By enabling this technology within our 911 dispatch center, we are bridging the gap between technology and public safety,” said Samantha Dutch, the director, in the release. “This addition to our technology suite empowers us to respond with greater awareness and greater precision, ultimately saving lives and making our community safer than ever before.”

Participating in the video call is voluntary and requires the caller’s consent, according to the release. Scotland County Emergency Communications will not get access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

Prepared, originally founded as a company focused on school safety, is an organization with a passion for improving public safety, the release said. Since it launched publicly in October 2021, its helped protect more than 2 million Americans around the country.

To learn more about them, click here.